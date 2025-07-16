FBI raids Wheels of Soul clubhouse in Philadelphia in connection with gang shootout outside bar in Virginia

FBI agents raided two buildings associated with the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning in connection with an April 2025 fight and shooting outside a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said.

The raids were part of a large-scale, multi-state operation that resulted in multiple arrests and the execution of 14 search warrants, the Prince William County Police Department said Wednesday.

Prince William County police said the operation was part of their investigation into an incident at the Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge on April 13 that saw a 42-year-old man forcibly removed from the bar and beaten by members of the motorcycle gang.

According to police, the altercation resulted in the 42-year-old man suffering "bodily injuries" and over 80 shots being fired.

Police allege members of the Wheels of Soul biker gang physically removed the victim from the bar and then assaulted him in the parking lot. After the incident, police said a 41-year-old man, an acquaintance of the victim, confronted the gang, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Police said the 41-year-old showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants Wednesday in Woodbridge, Manassas and Nokesville in Prince William County, as well as in Stafford, Linden, Falls Church, and Hampton Roads in Virginia, and two locations in Pennsylvania.

FBI agents were seen at the Wheels of Soul property at 61st and Market streets in West Philadelphia. The address of the second location raided in Philadelphia is currently unknown.

Police said 19 people have been arrested or are being sought in connection with the altercation.

and contributed to this report.