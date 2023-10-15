Wet weather across Philadelphia region impacted events such as Haverford First Fest Music Festival and more

Wet weather impacted Haverford First Fest Music Festival and other activities across the region

Wet weather impacted Haverford First Fest Music Festival and other activities across the region

Wet weather impacted Haverford First Fest Music Festival and other activities across the region

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- There was not a lot of action at the pumpkin patches and corn mazes because of the rain. One street was expected to be bustling with people for the Haverford First Fest Music Festival but the wet weather impacted not only this event but others as well across our area.

The signs are hanging over East Eagle Road but thanks to Mother Nature no music was playing Saturday night.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I was really excited coming into town and visiting family really excited to go to the festival today but unfortunately, the weather didn't hold up," Dan Morris said.

The Haverford First Fest Music Festival celebrates first responders and raises money for them and other community groups but organizers say because of the rain the event was postponed.

"I got two young kids at home and trying to find something to do with them on the weekend when it's raining, they're kind of going nuts in the house so festivals like this it's a great way to get them outside," Dave Morris said.

But on Saturday, the rain disrupted events across the Delaware Valley. In New Jersey, Creamy Acres Night of Terror closed due to inclement weather.

The Haddonfield Music Festival was called off and back in Pennsylvania, the Marple Township Community Days Fall Festival was also canceled.

It is disappointing to announce, due to the inclement weather forecast, the Marple Township Fall Festival will be... Posted by Township of Marple on Friday, October 13, 2023

"Especially with the Phillies playing now I feel like these long weeks and you get the weekend with the rain, people have been staying in a little bit more I've been noticing," Jack Newman said.

The crossbar in Havertown says it can see a small dip in business from the rainy weather over the past six weekends but around the corner at East Eagle Yoga, it's a different story.

"For me, it's great for business because people wander in and want to do something physical, so they come in and take yoga," Jennifer Green said.

We can't control the weather but many people say they're hoping the next few weekends are rain free.

"Hopefully, it will clear up again tomorrow and into next week," Morris said.

The Haverford First Fest Music Festival has been rescheduled for Sunday. Many are anxious to hear good music and see more people in the street.