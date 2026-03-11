Former Westmont Diner in New Jersey reopens as "The Westmont" after fire last year

A former New Jersey diner is reopening — and rebranding — after a fire tore through the kitchen last year.

The former Westmont Diner, on Cuthbert Boulevard near Haddon Township High School, is reopening on Thursday, March 12. The business announced the reopening on social media.

That's not all: the former diner is getting a new name. It's now simply called The Westmont.

"What began as a diner has grown into something more. A place for work mornings, weekend brunches, celebrations, and everyday moments done beautifully," a social media post from The Westmont read. "Same heart. Elevated experience."

Devoted customers were heartbroken when, in March 2025, a sudden overnight fire damaged the kitchen. The business was closed until further notice, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

About six years ago, the Westmont Diner moved from Haddon Avenue to its current location on Cuthbert Boulevard. The Westmont's current location was once the Crystal Lake Diner; a fire gutted that diner back in 2014.

The Westmont will have a "soft opening" from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday.