The Westfield brothers of Northeast Philadelphia feel "blessed" after adding more hardware to trophy case

The Westfield brothers from Northeast Philadelphia continue to impress and are making their mark on the Philly sports world.

One year ago, Rocco Westfield, a star on Father Judge High School's basketball team, won the Philadelphia Catholic League title. His brother, Frankie Westfield, made his debut with the Philadelphia Union a day before.

Since then, they've only added the trophy case.

On Sunday, Rocco Westfield and the rest of Father Judge's hoops team won their second straight Catholic League title in a win over Neumann-Goretti at the Palestra. In October, Frankie Westfield and the Union won the 2025 Supporters' Shield trophy.

"Last year, it was a great win," Rocco Westfield said. "I mean, we hadn't won in 27 years. But I feel like this year was an even better win because it's my senior year."

"We're just happy to be where we are and blessed to be where we are," Frankie Westfield said.

Now, Rocco Westfield and Father Judge will compete in the District 12 Class 6A title vs. Imhotep Charter for the second straight season, and then in the state playoffs.

Frankie Westfield is looking forward to getting back on the pitch for the Union in the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS action.

But is that competitive brotherly spirit still there?

"Obviously, we want to be the best for ourselves, but also, like I want Rocco to be his best self and me to be my best self, but also, I'm realizing that he's doing such a great job and that kind of pushes me to go better, get out there and do what I got to do," Frankie Westfield said.