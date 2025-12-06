2 guns recovered after West Philadelphia shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, police said

A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

Philadelphia police inspector D F Pace said officers responded to reports of a person with a gun at 5400 block of Locust Street just after 8 p.m. When they arrived, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 p.m.

A second man, 35, was also taken to Penn Presbyterian with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he is in serious but stable condition.

Pace said law enforcement recovered cell phones and two handguns at the scene. Police are working to determine who the owner or owners are of the guns. Pace also said a significant amount of cash was scattered across the street.

A black vehicle was seen fleeing the area, police said.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).