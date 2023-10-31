Watch CBS News
West Philadelphia shooting leaves man dead, 2 women injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting inside a West Philadelphia home has left a man dead and two women injured, police said on Monday night. 

The shooting happened inside a residence on the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 7 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in his lower back, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:07 p.m., according to police. 

A 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman were both injured in the shooting, police said. The 21-year-old was shot in the left hand, while the 27-year-old was struck in her hip. They're both listed as stable, authorities said. 

Police said they recovered a weapon and made an arrest. 

