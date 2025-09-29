Driver wanted in West Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old woman in custody, police say

The driver wanted in connection with a West Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old woman was taken into custody on Monday night, police said. He's currently being questioned by law enforcement. So far, no charges have been filed.

Police also recovered the car believed to be involved in the crash on the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia on Monday.

Earlier Monday, Philadelphia police released a new photo of a car with damage to its front end and a broken windshield, and the driver wanted in connection with the hit-and-run that left 77-year-old Dorothea Cathell dead.

CBS News Philadelphia

On Friday, investigators say a black Infiniti Q-50 hit and killed Cathell near 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue before taking off.

"He took a mother, grandmother, aunt," Ralph Cathell, the son of Dorothea, said. "Everybody in the neighborhood loved Dorothea Cathell."

Ralph Cathell told CBS News Philadelphia he spoke with his mother about an hour before Friday's tragic incident. He said Dorothea was excited about seeing a grandchild she hadn't seen in some time.

"She said, 'Oh, I'm going to ShopRite to get some food and I'm gonna cook for Autumn, Troy and Semaj,' her grandchildren," Ralph Cathell said. "So I said, 'Mom, be careful.' She said, 'I will, you just be here when I get back.'"

Investigators said Dorothea Cathell was hit at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday. The suspect then, according to police, backed down Lancaster Avenue, fled south and dropped a female passenger off at a pizza shop near 56th Street and Girard Avenue.

Ralph Cathell said a neighbor came and got him and rushed him to the scene a few blocks from his home.

"All I kept saying was 'Mom, get up. Get up. Just get up, please,'" he said.

Police said Dorothea Cathell was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, where she died.

A small memorial honoring Dorothea Cathell continued to grow on Monday near 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue. People, even complete strangers, stopped by to pay their respects.

"Just tip my hat and give my respects, because it's just needless, unnecessary violence for no reason," Raymond Jones said.

Another person, who didn't want to be identified, dropped off a stuffed animal. They told CBS News Philadelphia they were one of a few people who had tried to provide CPR to Dorothea Cathell on Friday night. The person said Monday was the second time they came to bring something to the memorial site.

"It's heartbreaking. I can't forget about it. It stays on my mind," they said.

Meanwhile, Ralph Cathell said he wants justice for his mother. But he also wants people to remember the woman she was.

Dorothea Cathell was a mother of four and a grandmother to more than a dozen kids. Her son said she beat cancer three times. She called the neighborhood home for more than 51 years, according to Ralph Cathell, and was someone everyone in the area knew well.

"Her extreme kindness. Her compassion. Her love, and sharing and caring for everybody," Ralph Cathell said. "Anytime you was hungry, even if you had to come in and wash up, you went to [Dorothea's home on] Jefferson Street and got the ultimate love."

Police are asking anyone who can identify the car, driver or knows anything about Friday's deadly hit-and-run to contact them.