More than 100 displaced due to fire at apartment building in West Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 100 people were displaced due to a fire at an apartment building in West Philadelphia on Sunday, police said. 

The fire happened on the 4900 block of Spruce Street just after 4:30 p.m. at the Terrace Apartments. 

Police said officers responded to a report of people trapped inside the apartment. 

There have been no injuries so far, according to police. 

The Red Cross has been notified. Police said displaced residents will have access to the Beulah Baptist Church on Spruce Street and the Christy Rec Center on South 55th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 6:05 PM EDT

