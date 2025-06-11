Massive fire at West Philadelphia apartment building was intentionally set, authorities say

An arson investigation is underway at an abandoned apartment building in West Philadelphia after a massive four-alarm fire that heavily damaged the building Saturday was found to be intentionally set.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the vacant Admiral Court apartments at 48th and Locust streets. Firefighters attacked the blaze from the outside, pouring water on the building for hours and trying to protect a nearby school.

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office investigated the cause and confirmed the blaze was caused by an incendiary device, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

More information on the device used was not immediately available. The case has been referred to Philadelphia police for investigation. No arrests have yet been made.

The property was subject to 61 investigations from the Department of Licenses and Inspections, according to public records. The most recent, posted to a city website on Monday, warned the structure was in imminent danger of collapse.