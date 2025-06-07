Flames and smoke seen after 4-alarm fire breaks out at West Philadelphia apartment building

Multiple Philadelphia fire trucks are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze at an apartment building in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The building is in the area of 47th and Walnut streets.

Citizen App

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

As of 6 a.m. the bulk of the flames outside the building appeared to be out, but smoke was still rising from windows of the building. A fourth alarm was struck around 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.