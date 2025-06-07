Flames and smoke seen after 4-alarm fire breaks out at West Philadelphia apartment building
Multiple Philadelphia fire trucks are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze at an apartment building in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
The building is in the area of 47th and Walnut streets.
The fire broke out just after 5 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
As of 6 a.m. the bulk of the flames outside the building appeared to be out, but smoke was still rising from windows of the building. A fourth alarm was struck around 6:15 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.