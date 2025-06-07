Watch CBS News
Flames and smoke seen after 4-alarm fire breaks out at West Philadelphia apartment building

Multiple Philadelphia fire trucks are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze at an apartment building in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The building is in the area of 47th and Walnut streets.

west-philadelphia-fire-walnut-street-apartment-building.jpg
Citizen App

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

As of 6 a.m. the bulk of the flames outside the building appeared to be out, but smoke was still rising from windows of the building. A fourth alarm was struck around 6:15 a.m.

west-philly-fire.jpg

This is a developing story and will be updated.

