DA to announce more charges in connection with 2024 Eid al-Fitr shooting in West Philadelphia

Healing Together: West Philadelphia community comes together following Eid al-Fitr shooting

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is set to announce a new set of charges against five people in connection with a 2024 shooting in West Philadelphia.

In April of last year, three people were shot during a Ramadan event in the city's Parkside neighborhood, where police said about 1,000 people were celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

Krasner's office said the charges being announced Monday are related to straw gun purchases connected to the shooting. CBS News Philadelphia will carry that press conference live in the video player above at 11 a.m.

Police said two teenagers and a 22-year-old man were shot after gunfire broke out between two groups. An armed 15-year-old, who was also arrested in the case, was shot in the arm by responding officers.

Another 15-year-old was shot in the finger and a 22-year-old was shot in the stomach.

A 15-year-old girl also fractured her leg after she was hit by a police car responding to the scene, police said.

In total, five people were charged about two weeks after the shooting, including 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks.

Four teenagers were charged as adults in the case. At the time, Assistant District Attorney William Fritze said two 15-year-old boys (including the one who was shot by police), a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy would be charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

This year, Ramadan begins on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28 and ends on Sunday, March 30.