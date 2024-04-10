2 shot at Ramadan event in West Philadelphia, 5 in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Two people were shot at the end of a Ramadan event with 1,000 people at 47th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia's Parkside section Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said five people are in custody, including one juvenile.

A 15-year-old was shot by police responding to the scene and taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Bethel said. A 22-year-old was also shot.

Behel said the 15-year-old and 22-year-old are both in stable condition.

A child in the area of the shooting was struck by a police car responding to the scene and suffered a broken leg, Bethel said.

The FBI is on the way to the scene to assist the Philadelphia Police Department and other local partners in the investigation, a spokesperson said. ATF Philadelphia Field Division is also assisting at the scene of the shooting.

Sen. Bob Casey posted on X that his office has been in touch with local officials about the shooting.

My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 10, 2024

"My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement," he wrote on X.

A Philadelphia police spokesperson said parents looking to reunite with their children can meet with police at Sister Clara Muhammad School at 47th Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

Police are expected to provide more information at a media staging area near the scene.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims because it marks the end of Ramadan – the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.