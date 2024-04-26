West Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr shooting investigation update expected from DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will give an update on the investigation into the shooting that interrupted an Eid al-Fitr celebration earlier this month.

Three people were shot during the Ramadan event in West Philadelphia's Parkside section on April 10, according to police.

Police said around 1,000 people were in attendance for the event celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, at Clara Muhammad Square on the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at The Philadelphia Masjid. You can watch it in the video player above.

"In the midst of Eid al-Fitr, a Holy Day of celebration, our city's Muslim community experienced a sacrilegious act of gun violence today in a West Philadelphia park. Every community of faith has the absolute right and need to worship in peace," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker wrote on X following the shooting. "We stand united with the Muslim community, and vow to work together to restore balance and light to our communities."

Police said officers were initially called to the area by the owner of a nearby gas station because multiple vehicles were parked on his property. As officers were issuing parking tickets, police said they heard numerous gunshots coming from Clara Muhammad Square and ran toward the gunfire.

Five people, including four juveniles, were taken into custody at the scene of the shooting. Police also recovered six guns.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, of West Philadelphia, faces charges related to guns, evading arrest and more.

City and state officials joined Muslim leaders outside of the Philadelphia Masjid on April 12 to show support after a shooting that happened just steps away from the place of worship.