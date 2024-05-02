Philadelphia officer fatally shoots dog during West Philly attack, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a dog in West Philly on Wednesday as it mauled a 53-year-old man in the street, authorities said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street in West Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood at around 10:15 a.m.

The officer who fatally shot the Cane Corso dog that attacked the man was on patrol when a civilian said there were four loose dogs down the street, according to police.

Authorities said the officer arrived at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Union Street and found the 53-year-old man being attacked by four dogs, including three pit bulls.

Police said the officer attempted to use his siren to distract the dogs, but they continued to attack the man. The officer then exited his police vehicle and fired multiple shots, fatally striking the Cane Corso, according to authorities. The three pit bulls fled the scene.

The 53-year-old man suffered bite wounds throughout his body, police said. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian Medical Center.

The officer who fired shots didn't sustain any injuries, police said. Authorities said the officer's body camera wasn't on at the time of the incident.

The officer was placed on administrative duty, per Philly police policy, pending the outcome of the investigation.