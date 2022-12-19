Police found children who went missing after mother was killed

Police found 3 children who went missing after woman was killed

Police found 3 children who went missing after woman was killed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three children who went missing after their mother was shot and killed in West Oak Lane have been found. State police say those children are safe on Monday morning.

Here is what we know so far:

Those toddlers were missing for hours after they were taken from a home that was part of a homicide investigation.

Police have not said where they located the two-year-olds, only saying they are safe overnight.

They were taken from a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street in West Oak Lane.

This is where the heightened concern arose. Just minutes before they were taken, police confirmed a 39-year-old woman was shot and killed in that same home.

Police have identified the victim as Maisah Larkin, the mother of the three children. She was found on the home's first floor.

Police then released a missing person alert. In the alert, police say the children were last seen with 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste.

Baptiste was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, police say.

Stanley Baptiste

It's still unclear if he is the father of the three children who were taken from the home.

Police say the motive is "domestic."

There are still a lot of questions and this investigation is ongoing.