Watch CBS News
Crime

Police found children who went missing after mother was killed

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police found 3 children who went missing after woman was killed
Police found 3 children who went missing after woman was killed 01:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three children who went missing after their mother was shot and killed in West Oak Lane have been found. State police say those children are safe on Monday morning.

Here is what we know so far:

Those toddlers were missing for hours after they were taken from a home that was part of a homicide investigation.  

Police have not said where they located the two-year-olds, only saying they are safe overnight.  

They were taken from a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street in West Oak Lane.  

police-found-3-children-who-went-missing-after-woman-was-killed-in-west-oak-lane-2.jpg

This is where the heightened concern arose. Just minutes before they were taken, police confirmed a 39-year-old woman was shot and killed in that same home.

Police have identified the victim as Maisah Larkin, the mother of the three children. She was found on the home's first floor.

Police then released a missing person alert. In the alert, police say the children were last seen with 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste.

Baptiste was found dead inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, police say.

stanley-baptiste.jpg
Stanley Baptiste

It's still unclear if he is the father of the three children who were taken from the home.  

Police say the motive is "domestic."

There are still a lot of questions and this investigation is ongoing.

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.