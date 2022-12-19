Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot multiple times in the head, killed in West Oak Lane

By Thomas Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 39-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the head and found dead in the living room of a residence in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday night, police said. The shooting happened inside a home on the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police. 

Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 9:15 PM

