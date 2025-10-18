6 injured after shooting involving 2 rival motorcycle gangs at Pennsylvania Wawa, police say

Six people were injured after a shooting involving two rival motorcycle gangs happened at a Montgomery County Wawa on Friday night, according to police.

West Norriton Township police officers were notified about the shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street shortly before 9:15 p.m. Investigators said six people were injured during the shooting and were then brought to nearby hospitals for treatment. The victims' conditions are currently unknown.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and it appears the shooting involved members of two rival motorcycle gangs.

CBS News Philadelphia

Authorities encouraged West Norriton Township residents to avoid the Wawa and the surrounding area on Friday night as they were on the scene investigating the shooting.

West Norriton Township police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information connected to the shooting investigation is asked to contact the West Norriton Township Police Department or Montgomery County Detectives.