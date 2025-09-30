New Jersey resident tests positive for West Nile virus, marking Camden County's first case in 2025

The Camden County health department received its first positive case of West Nile virus for 2025, officials announced Tuesday.

The positive test result was reported on Sept. 30 and is being investigated by the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. Officials did not specify where the resident who contracted the virus lived within the county, but did say that cases in the area aren't particularly common.

"West Nile Virus is not typically widespread here in New Jersey; however, it is still important for residents to remain vigilant and watch for symptoms," Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services, said in the county announcement.

Fortunately, the majority of those who are infected with West Nile virus don't develop any symptoms. The virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Signs of West Nile virus include fever, headache, altered mental status, other neurologic dysfunctions, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people who develop symptoms make a full recovery; however, fatigue and weakness related to the infection could last for weeks or even months.

As of Sept. 30, there were seven human cases of West Nile virus reported in New Jersey for 2025. In Pennsylvania, 43 human cases were reported, and in Delaware, there were just two cases.

How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

Three easy ways to protect yourself from being infected with West Nile virus include draining standing water on your property at least 1-2 times a week, dressing in long-sleeved shirts and pants and defending yourself with bug spray that has DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus when outdoors.

"The Camden County Department of Health and Human Services will continue to work with the county Mosquito Control Commission to ensure that additional spraying, treatment of waterways and testing will be conducted in the area," Betteridge said.

In 2025, CBS News Philadelphia reported West Nile virus had been detected in mosquitoes in Northeast Philly, Delaware County and Berks County, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic County, New Jersey.