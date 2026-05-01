West Chester University students recreate historic local tavern, bring history to life for America's 250th

At West Chester University, these aren't your typical senior projects.

Students are recreating history — literally — as the country prepares to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Their exhibit, "Becoming America in West Chester," opened to the public on Friday, May 1, showcasing months of research, design, and hands-on work.

From the moment visitors walk in, they're transported to another era, when Pennsylvania was still a British colony fighting for its independence.

The exhibit features a recreation of the historic Turk's Head Tavern — one of the earliest gathering places in what would become West Chester.

Students carefully curated every detail, working with artifacts that date back centuries.

Among the pieces on display:

A date stone from the 1700s to 1800s tied to the original tavern

Authentic chairs more than 300 years old

A pewter plate from 1760

A reproduction of an early Declaration of Independence publication

A Civil War infantry drum used to tell the story of Charlie King, one of the war's youngest casualties

Many of the items are so delicate that they must be handled with gloves.

The goal is to make history feel real and accessible.

A lasting impact

Faculty say the project is a creative milestone students will carry into their careers.

And for the students, it's a chance to share their passion for history with a new audience.

Visiting the exhibit at WCU

The exhibit opens May 1 at West Chester University's Museum of Anthropology and Archaeology and will be on display for at least a year.

The students behind it graduate next week.

And from what we can see, they made the grade.