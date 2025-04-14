1 person severely injured after car hit by train in Newfield Borough, New Jersey, police say

One person is severely injured after her car was hit by a train in Newfield Borough, New Jersey, Monday, police said.

The female patient was airlifted to Cooper Hospital, according to the Franklin Township Police Department, which is on the scene.

Chopper 3 was over the site of the crash in Gloucester County, where it appears the car the woman was in was hit by a commercial train.

CBS News Philadelphia

Catawba Avenue is closed in both directions because of the crash, police said. West Boulevard is also closed between Catawba and Greenwood Avenues.