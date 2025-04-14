Watch CBS News
1 person severely injured after car hit by train in Newfield Borough, New Jersey, police say

By Laura Fay, Alex Torres

/ CBS Philadelphia

One person is severely injured after her car was hit by a train in Newfield Borough, New Jersey, Monday, police said. 

The female patient was airlifted to Cooper Hospital, according to the Franklin Township Police Department, which is on the scene.

Chopper 3 was over the site of the crash in Gloucester County, where it appears the car the woman was in was hit by a commercial train. 

Chopper photo shows A car that is damaged after it was hit by a train, emergency crews are on the scene
CBS News Philadelphia

Catawba Avenue is closed in both directions because of the crash, police said. West Boulevard is also closed between Catawba and Greenwood Avenues. 

