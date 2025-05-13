Wednesday starts with rain in Philadelphia region, but will taper off for Phillies' game. Here's the forecast.

Wet weather continues in Philadelphia with more rain Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday in the Philadelphia region will start off with moderate rain in spots, along with lingering puddles and road spray from the overnight rain.

Off-and-on rain will likely blanket the region for the first part of the day, but we may dry out a bit late in the day into the evening. We return to the upper 70s by Thursday but still have the chance for a few spotty afternoon storms.

The Gulf Coast storm exits on Thursday, but just as quickly, another system arrives from the west. Warmth also surges into the area ahead of that system, and highs will climb back to the 80s to end the week.

But this could bring a few scattered storms to our region Friday afternoon along the warm front and again late Saturday with a cold front passage. The weekend does look warm with some sunshine each day and highs in the mid-80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Rain early. High of 69, low of 61.

Thursday: P.m. thunderstorm. High of 76, low of 62.

Friday: Clouds, p.m. storm. High of 80, low of 63.

Saturday: Some sun, stray thunderstorm. High of 82, low of 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 84, low of 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 76, low of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 76, low of 55.

