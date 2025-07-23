Wednesday will be another beautiful summer day in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Wednesday will be another beautiful summer day, but Philly region will see storms later this week

Wednesday will be another beautiful and mild day for July around the Philadelphia region with lows in the 60s during the morning and daytime highs in the mid-80s.

By Thursday, we warm to 90 again, and on Friday it certainly becomes hotter and more humid with highs heading back into the stifling mid-90s.

The next chance of storms arrives late Friday, and by the weekend it will be unsettled again. No organized weather systems are expected at this point, so we remain weather alert-free, but we'll keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 67.

Thursday: Heating up. High 91, Low 69.

Friday: Very hot. High 96, Low 73.

Saturday: A few storms. High 92, Low 78.

Sunday: Scattered storms. High 87, Low 76.

Monday: Clearing out. High 90, Low 73.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 89, Low 73.

