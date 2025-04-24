Summer-like weather continues Friday in Philadelphia, much-needed rain on the way. See the forecast.

Wildfire smoke over the Philadelphia region provided a stunning sunset on Thursday evening. That smoke will be pushed north on Friday, and skies will become partly sunny. Temperatures will again hover near 80 as our summer-like pattern hangs on to end the week.

Unfortunately, that summer-like pattern combined with low humidity and continuing drought conditions will persist in South Jersey through Friday. Finally, some much-needed rain and thunderstorms arrive on Saturday, helping to ease the fire conditions in New Jersey.

By Friday night, a cold front will approach and trigger showers and storms overnight and through the afternoon on Saturday. It won't be an all-day washout — there will be breaks in the rain with a few scattered downpours. Rain totals will range from 0.25 inch up to 1 inch of rain under any thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s (only 60s at the Shore).

The rain ends by Saturday evening, and skies will clear overnight as cooler and drier air arrives behind the front.

Sunday will be a very pleasant day with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper-60s to low 70s.

By Monday we head back to the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the year so far with highs in the mid to upper 80s and chasing 90 degrees in some places.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 81, low of 54.

Saturday: Rain, thunderstorm. High of 79, low of 62.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. High of 68, low of 49.

Monday: Beautiful. High of 77, low of 49.

Tuesday: Back to 80s. High of 85, low of 53.

Wednesday: Rain late. High of 88, low of 68.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 72, low of 62.

