Beautiful Tuesday with highs in the 80s for Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

After a beautiful start to the workweek, we'll see more of the same on Tuesday. Starting with bright sunshine in the morning, followed by just a few clouds in the afternoon, Tuesday will be a spectacular late spring day, with highs in the 80s in the city and 70s at the shore.

Expect a bit more humidity Tuesday evening and a few more clouds overnight heading into Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT Big Change

After a very nice start to the week, the heat and humidity start to increase by the middle of the week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, another system approaches, and a few showers and rumbles may sneak into the area on Wednesday. Thursday is a NEXT WEATHER ALERT day, as the front inches its way through for the afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

A few strong to severe storms may fire up along this, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and some small hail. The tornado threat right now looks low, but we'll continue to monitor.

Summer officially begins in a week on Sunday, June 21st, at 4:24 a.m.

Forecast for Brazil vs. Haiti World Cup match in Philadelphia

The NEXT Weather team is tracking weather conditions for the World Cup match in Philadelphia on Friday, June 19th.

CBS News Philadelphia

Right now, a high of 79 is expected for kickoff at 8:30 p.m., and showers and clouds are expected to clear out.