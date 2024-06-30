Sunny skies in Philadelphia region Monday, heating up for the Fourth of July

Tracking the potential for severe storms across the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We're tracking a few leftover showers and rumbles overnight, mainly across the Jersey Shore. For now, the severe threat is over, after dumping inches upon inches of rain at the shore Sunday morning. The afternoon gave us severe storms, with gusty winds, more flash flooding and plenty of lightning and thunder.

The reward after all of that is a much nicer Monday, with sunny skies from start to finish, low humidity and a light northwest breeze. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We'll continue that trend Tuesday and Wednesday, with slightly higher temperatures and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we warm up again to near 90 with partly sunny skies.

For the Fourth of July, Thursday will be muggy and hot with highs in the low 90s and a feels-like temperature nearing 100. Another heat advisory and NEXT Weather Alert may be in effect for Thursday. Showers and storms are also possible for the holiday on Thursday, although these may be very widely scattered. At this point, don't cancel any plans but definitely keep an eye on the sky.

Unsettled weather will return in a more widespread way next weekend, with more showers and storms likely.

Keep it close to CBS Philadelphia as we continue to monitor the forecast for the upcoming holiday and holiday weekend.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 82, low of 63, sunny and mild

Tuesday: High of 86, low of 63, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 86, low of 65, a few more clouds

Thursday: High of 93, low of 70, scattered thunderstorms

Friday: High of 93, low of 74, scattered thunderstorms

Saturday: High of 91, low of 75, scattered thunderstorms

Sunday: High of 91, low of 73, chance of storms

