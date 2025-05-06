Early showers Wednesday followed by sun and clouds in Philadelphia. Here's the weather forecast.

Brief shower possible Wednesday, but it'll be mostly sunny in the Philadelphia region

After a fairly active weather day Tuesday in the Philadelphia region, Wednesday will be significantly quieter with a brief early shower possible, followed by a northwest breeze under a mix of sun and clouds. The normal high is in the mid to low 70s, and we'll likely top out around 76 degrees during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service will be headed to Northampton County to assess a confirmed tornado that spawned around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday near Bangor. The results of that survey will be released later this week.

As we move into the end of the week another weather system will be approaching the area beginning Thursday. That will bring a chance of showers Thursday evening and again on Friday, which could create a few issues for the Truist Championship.

As of now, the majority of Mother's Day weekend is looking sunny, dry and mild. Nice weather is in the forecast for the Lung Force Walk on Saturday morning and even warmer for Mother's Day Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A morning shower. High 76, low 57.

Thursday: Late showers and rumbles. High of 79, low of 57.

Friday: Few showers. High of 65, low of 56.

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. High of 76, low of 49.

Sunday: Nice for Mom! High 80, low 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 81, low 55.

Tuesday: A late storm? High 74, low 61.

