Morning showers, storms in the Philadelphia region as temps move into the upper 80s. Here's the forecast.

The weather will be far nicer this weekend than it was most of the week, especially on Friday, when we had numerous flood warnings, damage reports and a confirmed tornado in Atlantic County.

Saturday will start with a few showers and storms before clearing out by the afternoon. We can't completely rule out a few additional daytime passing storms but the overall drying trend will begin.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday into next week looks more seasonable and sunny. Make those outdoor plans now for Sunday afternoon and soak in the sunshine, mild temps and dry air!

CBS News Philadelphia.

We're tracking another rainmaker to come mid-week, but severe weather isn't expected.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: A.M. storm clearing. High of 87, low of 66.

Sunday: Sunny, breezy. High of 75, low of 62.

Monday: Sunny, nice. High of 77, low of 58.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 71, low of 52.

Wednesday: Shower chance. High of 60, low of 53.

Thursday: Shower chance. High of 63, low of 53.

Friday: Tracking rain. High of 65, low of 59.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app