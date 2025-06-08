Fog and showers possible Monday morning in Philadelphia, storms on the way. Here's the forecast.

Rain and fog possible Monday morning in Philadelphia, tracking more showers

Rain and fog possible Monday morning in Philadelphia, tracking more showers

Rain and fog possible Monday morning in Philadelphia, tracking more showers

Monday in the Philadelphia area begins with a chance of just a few scattered showers early followed by a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 70s. The morning commute may be foggy in a few spots, so give yourself a little extra time for that morning drive.

CBS News Philadelphia

Another round of showers and storms arrives throughout the day Tuesday.

CBS News Philadelphia

The summer-like hot and muggy conditions return Wednesday through Friday as a large ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Skies will be sunny, and highs will range from the mid to upper 80s.

Rain is possible again next weekend. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Isolated showers. High 73. Low 62.

Tuesday: Rain and storms. High 79. Low 65.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High 87. Low 63.

Thursday: Turning hot. High 91. Low 67.

Friday: Staying summer-like. High 86. Low 68.

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 76. Low 65.

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 71. Low 60.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast