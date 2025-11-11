A bit warmer Wednesday in Philadelphia area, weekend rain possible. Here's the weather forecast.

After the coldest day of the year so far, with Philadelphia hitting the first official freeze of the season right on the exact day of the average first occurrence, temperatures will rebound quite a bit on Wednesday.

The morning will be cold, in the mid-low 30s, but the winds won't be too strong in the morning. It will be breezy in the afternoon but much lighter than Tuesday.

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week and into the weekend with our next chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday as another front approaches.

Ahead of the front temps may warm into the mid-60s Sunday before falling again Monday and Tuesday of next week. In fact, we may be back to the 40s for high temps by Tuesday.

Stay warm!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Breezy, not as cold. High 55, Low 36.

Thursday: Seasonable. High 56, Low 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 58, Low 37.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High 55, Low 33.

Sunday: Tracking rain. High 64, Low 42.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 43.

Tuesday: Shower chance. High 49, Low 37.

