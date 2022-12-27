NEXT Weather: Tracking New Year's rain, rise in temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With nowhere else to go but up, we're expecting a gradual rise in temperatures this week, with highs getting back to average (mid 40s) as early as Wednesday. For some areas across the Delaware Valley, the 50-degree mark may be reachable Wednesday afternoon, especially just south of Philadelphia.

With a light southwesterly flow of wind this week, aided by an abundance of sunshine, the weather will not only become more bearable, but downright comfortable for this time of year, by the end of the week.

New Year's Eve rain and warmth

Now that Christmas is behind us, we're looking toward the weekend, which will usher in the new year at 12:00 a.m. Sunday. Two sides of the coin exist with this weekend's weather.

Let's start with the good:

Temperatures will continue to rise through the end of the week and into the weekend, with highs well into the 50s (and even near 60) on Saturday. For evening and night plans, the temperatures should remain steady in the 50s.

And the bad:

It's going to rain. How much and how heavy? That's still being calculated, but the big story besides the temperatures will be the chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday, along a pretty dynamic front.

The center of the low attached will be coming from the southwest; this enhances the warm air being transported up. This will also mean rain is expected for the Lehigh Valley and even the Poconos this time, instead of snow.

That said, the weather accessories you'll need for the holiday weekend ahead will be the umbrellas and ponchos, especially if you're headed to watch the Birds on Sunday instead of the winter jackets.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia as we track the warmth and the chance for rain this upcoming weekend!