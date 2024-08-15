Dry Friday in Philadelphia but rain chances increase this weekend, threat of rip currents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We'll have our final dry day on Friday with increasing clouds later in the day ahead of our next weathermaker, which is set to bring scattered showers and storms this weekend.

As that slow-moving system approaches on Saturday, we'll feel the humidity rise and we'll start the day with a few showers north and west as a warm front tries to lift through. While Saturday isn't looking like a washout, it will be unsettled with more clouds than sun and a few spotty shower chances.

The cold front associated with that system will push through Sunday into Monday, triggering another round of scattered storms. Some of these may produce heavy downpours with the increase in humidity, though as of now the threat for severe weather appears low.

There is also a risk of rip currents and high surf this weekend. Waves will likely be 4-6 feet along the eastern seaboard due to energy from Hurricane Ernesto, which is headed north.

All eyes are now on Bermuda as the storm is expected to intensify,possibly making a direct landfall or passing just west of Bermuda by Saturday as a strong Category 2 storm.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: High of 89, low of 66, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 83, low of 70, spotty thunderstorm

Sunday: High of 81, low of 72, scattered thunderstorms

Monday: High of 83, low of 70, scattered showers

Tuesday: High of 77, low of 64, cooler

Wednesday: High of 78, low of 59, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 80, low of 68, mostly sunny

