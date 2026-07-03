Friday in Philadelphia region could be hottest day of heat wave with chance of storms. Here's the forecast.

The heat wave in the Philadelphia region is going into Day 5 Friday, and it's getting hotter. Thursday's high of 103 degrees tied the daily record, was just one degree shy of the all-time July record, and was the hottest temperature we've had in 15 years! That doesn't even account for the dew point and feels-like.

Friday will be another dangerously hot day, with highs between 103 and 105 degrees, making another run at the hottest July day ever. Please take the heat seriously and protect yourself, as well as your family, friends, neighbors and pets.

In addition to the dangerous heat, there is a chance for a few pop-up storms, mainly Friday and Saturday evenings. Some could produce gusty winds and hail, along with lightning and heavy rain. Friday's storms look to be very widely scattered, but Saturday, we may see a few more storms in the evening.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday is a day that will likely have many people outside, especially during the peak heat, because it falls on the Fourth of July with the final 2026 Men's World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium.

It's important to stay hydrated and be mindful of things like headaches, fatigue and dizziness. Those symptoms are all signs that you are entering into heat-related illnesses, and you'll need to cool down immediately.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, so please take it seriously.

CBS News Philadelphia

Plan and prepare for the heat

Have somewhere cool to rest, special care for pets, check on neighbors and family, limit time outdoors, check fluid in cars and keep hydrated.

Swimming pools, movie theaters and shopping malls are places to stay cool.

Cars become death traps in the heat. No people or pets should ever be left in the car. The heat can reach 125 degrees in minutes and cause death. Check your back seat before leaving a car.

Buildings with no air conditioning will heat up and retain the heat. That cumulative effect of the heat after three to five days could be deadly for some.

Our heat records since 1894

There have only been 64 100-degree days in Philly since 1894 (per the NWS).

We've had only one 100-plus day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025.

one 100-plus day in 14 years. That was last June 24, 2025. The hottest day on record for Philly is 106 on Aug. 7, 1918.

The hottest July temperature on record is 104 on July 3, 1966.

Back-to-back 100-degree days have only occurred 14 times. The last back-to-back 100-degree days were in July 2011.

Three consecutive 100-degree days have only happened twice in Philly history, during July of 1993 and July of 1966.

We have never had four consecutive 100-degree days.

The July 3 record is 104 from 1966.

Record heat days in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

Looking ahead

We are looking ahead to Monday for a noticeable break in the heat. Highs drop to the 80s, and with more numerous showers and storms, Tuesday may even struggle to hit the 80-degree mark.

It will be a big change from the record high temps we are experiencing now.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 105, low 84.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 102, low 84.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert: High 93, low 78.

Monday: Cooler, storms. High 81, low 73.

Tuesday: Showers. High 78, low 70.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy High 86, low 69.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 88, low 79.