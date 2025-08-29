Mostly sunny and beautiful weather this Saturday in Philadelphia region on Labor Day weekend

Slightly cooler and drier air will move in from the northwest overnight and allow temperatures to gradually cool into the upper 40s to middle 50s to start Saturday morning.

This will launch us into a fantastic weekend from the city to the shore to the Poconos. The coolest day this holiday weekend will be Saturday with highs in the 60s in the Poconos and mid-70s in Philadelphia and along the shore.

High temperatures will stay in the mid-70s down the shore, but warm back to near 80 degrees by Labor Day on Monday in the city. It's fabulous all three days. Make it a point to get outside and enjoy this nice stretch of weather.

Looking ahead to next week, as many kids head back to school, we'll start dry on Tuesday/Wednesday but start to see a few more clouds floating by ahead of our next weather maker that may bring some showers/storms on Thursday.

The timing is still to be worked out, but pay attention to the forecast if you are planning something outdoors for the Birds game on Thursday night!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 58.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 80, Low 58.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 81, Low 58.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High 79, Low 62.

Friday: Chance of showers. High 76, Low 63.

