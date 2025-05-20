Heavy rain hits Philadelphia region Wednesday morning, showers continue Thursday. Here's the forecast.

Get ready for our next round of major changes for the Philadelphia region on Wednesday, including March-like temps along with heavy rain, especially during the first part of the day.

Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will likely struggle to climb out of the 50s, with overnight lows remaining around 50 degrees. Two bursts of heavier rain are likely — one Wednesday morning between 8 a.m. and noon, and the second Wednesday night into early Thursday morning when thunder is also possible.

While we don't expect major severe impacts, we have issued a low-end NEXT Weather Alert for the Wednesday morning drive as heavy rain could lead to slow, possibly slick conditions.

At this time, total rainfall may end up in the 1-3 inches range by Friday, and since it will spread out over a few days, widespread flooding isn't a huge concern, though localized flooding is possible in the heaviest bands.

The rainy weather finally looks to start to clear out just in time to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures look to remain a little cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s, but get a little closer to normal in the middle 70s for Sunday. Memorial Day itself looks to stay mainly dry with some sunshine, but clouds may increase ahead of a disturbance that could bring showers Monday night.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-70s. Every day in the 7-day forecast is below normal for late May.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning rain. High of 58, low of 55.

Thursday: Periods of rain. High of 59, low of 51.

Friday: Some sun, shower. High of 68, low of 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 68, low of 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 73, low of 52.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High of 70, low of 54.

Tuesday: Shower late. High of 68, low of 56.

