Foggy and damp Saturday around Philadelphia region before temperatures rise. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday starts out with some fog and could end with some showers and rumbles of thunder in the Philly area.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. in South Jersey and parts of southern Delaware.

Dreary and damp conditions will persist for yet another day but temps will warm during the later part of the day and evening. Keep the light coats handy and an umbrella if going out late.

NEXT big change

We start Saturday with clouds and fog before possibly some brightening in the late afternoon ahead of a front which will bring showers at night, possibly a rumble of thunder as well overnight.

Sunday starts out cloudy with an early shower, then some sun returning in the afternoon.

We'll push into the 60s on Sunday and into the 70s early next week

The warmth won't last forever, with showers Wednesday into Thursday ushering in a little more seasonable temperatures for the second half of next week. Highs by Thursday look to only be in the mid-upper 50s.

Storm chances will be around Late Wednesday with the cold front and transition.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy, misty and cool. High 52

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 67, Low 59

Monday: Some sun. High 72, Low 45

Tuesday: Warm. HIgh 78, Low 48

Wednesday: Clouds, PM showers. High 77, Low 54

Thursday: Mild, showers. High 61, Low 59

Friday: Cooling down. High 49, Low 32

