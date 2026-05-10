Mostly cloudy and cooler Monday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a great start to Mother's Day, the clouds increased, some rain moved in and even a few areas saw a little lightning and heard a little thunder.

Plan on not seeing much sunshine on Monday in the Philadelphia region, with just a few leftover sprinkles and showers from Sunday sneaking into the morning hours. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out early on as well.

Beyond that, we'll see cooler temperatures on Monday, with highs only in the 50s and low 60s at best in the city.

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Temperatures will still be running below normal on Tuesday, but at least it will be dry and sunny.

Showers return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This could impact the start of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

Sunshine and 70s are expected to end the week, and the 80s return next weekend.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 64, low 52.

Tuesday: Bright and sunny. High 70, low 46.

Wednesday: Late showers. High 73, low 53.

Thursday: Scattered rain. High 69, low 55.

Friday: Clearing out. High 72, low 52.

Saturday: Now we're talking. High 81, low 55.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. High 84, low 62.

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