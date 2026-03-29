Milder Monday in Philadelphia region with a chance of stray showers. Here's the weather forecast.

After a milder Sunday, Monday continues the trend with an area of high pressure to our east, a system way out to our west, and strong southwest winds that will help to warm us up.

While Monday in the Philadelphia region may give us a slight chance of a scattered shower or two in spots, most areas will remain dry, albeit cloudy. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 60s across the area.

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A few scattered showers arrive Monday into Tuesday morning, but a stronger cold front Wednesday afternoon into the night brings a better chance for showers and storms, with a few capable of gusty, locally strong winds.

Behind the front, cooler air returns Thursday and into the weekend, with temperatures split along a stalled boundary and periodic shower chances lingering.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Milder, late showers. High 69, low 48.

Tuesday: Almost summer-like. High 80, low 59.

Wednesday: Late day rain. High 82, low 65.

Thursday: Cooler and wet. High 60, low 55.

Friday: Clouds, some sun. High 63, low 49.

Saturday: Clouds, some sun. High 67, low 61.

Sunday: Scattered showers. High 82, low 57.

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