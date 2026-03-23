Sunny, chilly Tuesday in Philadelphia region, mild for Phillies' season opener. Here's the weather forecast.

In the morning in the Philadelphia region Tuesday, you'll need a heavy coat and some time to warm up the car as temps will be in the 20s and 30s. You'll also need sunglasses as well, though, so that's nice.

By the afternoon, we'll move over to a sweatshirt with temps in the 50s, but you can leave that umbrella at home. It also won't be quite as windy, so a much better hair day.

Weather forecast for the Phillies' home opener

The Phillies begin the season Thursday vs. the Texas Rangers.

Morning rain showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the low 60s at first pitch.

Skies will be cloudy with temperatures near 60 at the final out. Rain is possible later Thursday night with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather change

The NEXT Weather team is tracking rain on Friday morning for your commute.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Cool, sunny. High 52, low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58, low 35.

Thursday: Mild for Phillies. High 70, low 46.

Friday: Morning showers. High 60, low 54.

Saturday: Sunny. High 49, low 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 58, low 33.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 65, low 41.

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