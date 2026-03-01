Temps will be brutally cold Monday in Philadelphia after warm weekend. Here's the next weather forecast.

Expect mixed skies (sunny to start, increasing clouds to finish) with light or calm winds Monday in the Philadelphia region.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s across the mountains to the low to mid-30s nearly everywhere else. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, which will lead to a few snow and rain showers at night.

The storms will carry into Tuesday morning, with a light wintry mix possible across the entire area before the rain moves in.

NEXT big weather changes

Tuesday will also be cold with the 20s, and a wintry mix in the morning and low 40s with rain showers in the afternoon. Because of the potential impact on the morning commute, we've issued a NEXT Weather Alert.

By Wednesday, we flip the script and turn more spring-like with highs in the 50s. Thursday through the weekend is even warmer as we chase the 60s for the first time since Dec. 19. On Saturday, there may even be a few 70s south of the city.

Expect a wetter pattern to arrive as well. Every day this week except Monday, there is a chance of a brief wintry mix or rain showers, so carry the umbrella.

Here's your 7 day forecast:

Monday: Bitter cold. High 35, Low 21

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for early mix. High 41, Low 28

Wednesday: Morning showers. High 57, Low 37

Thursday: Warmer showers. High 66, Low 42

Friday: Few showers. High 62, Low 45

Saturday: Almost 70!. High 68, Low 41

Sunday: Chance of showers. High 69, Low 53

