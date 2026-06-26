Isolated showers possible Friday in Philadelphia, tracking more rain this weekend. Here's the weather forecast.

There may be a few isolated showers around for the morning commute Friday in the Philadelphia region, but that should clear out by late morning, leaving mostly cloudy, but also mainly dry conditions for the rest of the day.

The heat and humidity will increase a little for Friday as temperatures climb to near 90 degrees, feeling more like the low 90s thanks to the humidity.

NEXT big weather changes

A system will start to spread widespread rain across the region overnight Friday and through at least the first half of the day on Saturday. There will be some periods of heavy rain, especially south of Philadelphia through midday, but right now the rain looks to start to taper off during the afternoon hours.

CBS News Philadelphia

By Saturday night, the rain will be long gone to lead into a much better Sunday with seasonable high temperatures in the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

Next week will be all about the heat as another heat wave looks to get started Monday as temperatures return to near 90 degrees.

While high temperatures look to climb a little more into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon, the humidity will remain somewhat in check through the first part of the week.

By Wednesday, however, the heat and the humidity will surge sending temperatures in the mid-upper 90s with feels-like temperatures likely above 100 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

At this point, the NEXT Weather Team has already issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday and Thursday due to the expected dangerous heat. More days may need to be added to the NEXT Weather Alert as the heat likely continues all the way into next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Isolated showers. High 90, low 68.

Saturday: Showers likely. High 80, low 69.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 86, low 69.

Monday: Heat wave No. 4. High 90, low 68.

Tuesday: Heat builds. High 93, low 70.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 95, low 74.

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert: Hot and humid. High 97, low 77.