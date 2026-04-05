Cooler, sunny Monday in Philadelphia region, quiet week ahead. Here's the weather forecast.

Expect clear skies overnight in the Philadelphia region, which will lead to mostly sunny skies throughout the day on Monday.

Now that the front has passed, we'll see a return to average temperatures for this time of year, which are highs around 60 degrees. Breezy conditions will develop in the afternoon, with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph and occasional higher gusts.

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Tuesday afternoon will only be in the low 50s, with overnight lows Tuesday night dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

These freezing temperatures could cause a little damage to some of the early-season growth we have already started to see.

CBS News Philadelphia

The good news is that the cold will be very short-lived, as temperatures rise into the 60s on Thursday and then into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High 61, low 42.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High 52, low 43.

Wednesday: Chilly start. High 54, low 31.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 62, low 33.

Friday: Warming up. High 75, low 42.

Saturday: Warm day. High 76, low 53.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 73, low 50.

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