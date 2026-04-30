Thursday in Philadelphia region starts foggy, cloudy before sunny afternoon. Here's the weather forecast.

Some morning fog may slow down the commute on Thursday in the Philadelphia region, but those low clouds and fog will likely break up in the afternoon, bringing a little sun along with a stray light shower chance.

Highs will be in the mid-60s, so it will be great sweatshirt weather.

NEXT Weather changes

The rain has ended, and we will now be followed by a stretch of cooler-than-average temperatures through the weekend, though it looks nice for the Broad Street Run with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid 40s and sunny, dry conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

There may be a few stray showers on Saturday, but the impacts look minimal at this point.

Drought conditions have worsened, and we are now under moderate to severe drought conditions, with over a foot of deficit in rainfall since August. Any rain will be welcome.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Clouds to sun. High 66, low 50.

Friday: Sun, shower. High 66, low 46.

Saturday: Cool, clouds. High 60, low 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny for Broad Street Run. High 62, Low 44.

Monday: Milder. High 72, low 46.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 75, low 57.

Wednesday: Showers. High 75, low 55.

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