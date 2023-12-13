Philadelphia forecast: Sunny and cool Wednesday, chilly air on the way

NEXT Weather: Sunny and cool Wednesday but more chilly air on the way

NEXT Weather: Sunny and cool Wednesday but more chilly air on the way

NEXT Weather: Sunny and cool Wednesday but more chilly air on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More of the the same on the weather front Wednesday! It'll feel seasonably cold Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s, but wind chills will make things feel cooler.

Another sunny day Wednesday before a front passes through late and ushers in a northerly flow for Thursday, meaning temperatures will drop even further - many spots struggle to make it to 40.

Wednesday morning walking the dog weather, Dec. 13, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday morning will be the coldest morning of the week and highs tomorrow will land around 41 degrees, but temperatures will rebound back to 50 by the weekend.

Philadelphia temperature trends CBS Philadelphia

The next chances of precipitation looks to be late Sunday night into Monday from a system that will develop over the Gulf of Mexico and head north along the East Coast.

As of now, it looks likely that rain will overspread the area Sunday night and continue into at least the first half of Monday, with some gusty wind potential as well. We still need to watch the trend in the coming days as far as timing, but it's looking like this will be 1-2 inches of rain.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Philadelphia 7-day forecast, Dec. 13, 2023 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 45, lots of sun

Thursday: High of 42, low of 29, coldest day of the week

Friday: High of 53, low of 31, quickly turns milder

Saturday: High of 54, low of 34, mild with some sun

Sunday: High of 54, low of 37, rain arrives

Monday: High of 56, low of 48, rainy and windy

Tuesday: High of 48, low of 43, showers linger

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.