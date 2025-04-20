Philadelphia starts off work week with cloudy skies, breezy conditions, chance for rain Monday night

Mostly cloudy, seasonable Monday in Philadelphia region, chance of rain at night

It'll be a seasonable start to the work week. Starting overnight from Easter Sunday into Monday, skies will clear and conditions will be breezy, turning a little cooler with temperatures, mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s near and around Philadelphia.

Expect above-seasonal temperatures for most of the week, especially Tuesday, with highs around 80 degrees. Late Monday into Tuesday is our next chance of rain, mainly scattered and light showers that should be over and out by Tuesday's commute.

That cold front will then usher in a great string of days for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect clouds to thicken up by the end of the week, with some showers returning by the beginning of next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Rain late. High of 66, low of 51.

Tuesday: Clouds, some sun, warm. High of 80, low of 58.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High of 77, low of 55.

Thursday: Staying warm. High of 79, low of 51.

Friday: Rain late. High of 73, low of 52.

Saturday: Few showers. High of 73, low of 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 68, low of 51.

