Dry week ahead in Philadelphia with temperatures chasing 70 degrees. See the full weather forecast.

The pattern has switched! On the first day of daylight saving time in the Philadelphia region, temperatures climbed into the 50s under mostly sunny skies. We'll see even warmer temperatures in the week ahead. Sunshine will prevail Monday and Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. We end the week sunny on Friday.

Tuesday will be the first chance to reach 70 degrees this year. Forecast highs will be 65-70 degrees across the area.

The average first 70-degree day is March 12.

A weak disturbance slides past on Wednesday and Thursday with spotty rain showers and temperatures dropping back to the 50s both days.

CBS News Philadelphia

Looking ahead to next weekend

Gusty thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible next weekend.

Saturday will be the nicer day with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower as a warm front lifts northward over the Delaware Valley. Depending on the speed of the warm front, highs could be close to 70.

Sunday, we await a strong cold front. South winds will push us to the 70s ahead of the front. The timing of the storms is currently Sunday afternoon or evening, but that will likely change as we get more data about the upper air pattern over the week ahead.

The NEXT Weather team will be tracking the chance of severe weather next Sunday. Stay with us for updates throughout the week ahead.

7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Sunny, mild. High of 67, low of 38.

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. High of 69, low of 37.

Wednesday: Mixed skies. High of 58, low of 42.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 56, low of 40.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High of 59, low of 42.

Saturday: A few showers. High of 65, low of 45.

Sunday: Tracking storms. High 68, low 56.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

