Philadelphia fintech startup aims to make financial advice more accessible

Meet the Philadelphia woman building an app to help others build wealth

If there's a secret to financial success, Mical Jeanlys-White thinks everyone should know it.

Jeanlys-White is the founder of WealthMore, a new Center City tech startup on a mission to help more people cash in on financial planning by connecting first-time investors with advisors.

"The vast majority of wealthy people have access to a wealth advisor, and that access means they grow two to three times more wealth," Jeanlys-White said. "WealthMore is doing that for everyday people."

After a career with some of the biggest names in banking, including American Express and JPMorgan Chase, Jeanlys-White launched the WealthMore app in 2024.

Now with a team of 10, and a goal to grow to 100,000 users this year, Jeanlys-White says she's aiming to close the wealth gap by making financial advising more accessible and affordable. The app combines educational resources and financial advice from qualified advisors.

"We're giving everybody the playbook," she said.

Polling shows that while a majority of Americans own stock, fewer than a third work with an advisor to help manage it. This survey reveals Black women are the least likely of all demographic groups to use these services.

It all makes this project deeply personal for Jeanlys-White.

"My grandmother was a super-saver, but had she had the benefit of a wealth advisor, she would've been a millionaire; she would've had that generational wealth transfer," she said. "Then I go off and spend 20 years on Wall Street, and I, too, found it hard to get a wealth advisor and figured it shouldn't be this hard."

Getting one-on-one access to a wealth advisor and planning requires a paid subscription to the app. Prices range from $25 to $125 a month.

But the app also offers a free plan with access to advice articles and community groups where users can connect with others who share similar financial goals.

Jeanlys-White says account minimums will be eliminated for all membership tiers beginning in September.

"We've asked Americans to be both the patient and the doctor," she said. "You shouldn't have to DIY your wealth just like you shouldn't DIY your health."