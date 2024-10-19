1 person shot, 1 in custody after shooting outside Wawa in West Chester, Pennsylvania, police say

West Goshen Police Department are investigating after they said they received a call reporting a shooting outside of a Wawa in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

According to West Goshen police, the caller said an argument had escalated and turned into a shooting outside the Wawa on East Gay Street. Chester County emergency services also told CBS News Philadephia they'd received a report of shots fired between the Wawa on East Gay Street and a neighboring TD Bank.

Police say one of the people involved in the argument was shot and taken to Chester County Hospital. According to police, a second suspect was found and taken to the West Goshen Police Department.

Police say no bystanders were injured and there is no threat to the community.