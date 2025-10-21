FBI Philadelphia releases photo of suspects wanted for attempting to rob armored truck at Wawa

New photos released by the FBI in Philadelphia show the suspects wanted for attempting to rob an armored truck at a Wawa in Holmesburg on Oct. 17.

Investigators said the masked men shown in the photo below tried robbing a Loomis armored truck at the Wawa located at 7715 Frankford Avenue just before 8 a.m. One of the suspects was carrying a rifle during the robbery attempt; however, the Loomis driver was also armed, according to the FBI.

FBI Philadelphia

The Loomis truck driver fired five rounds at the two suspects, which sent them running down an alley behind the Wawa. The two then got into a stolen red Honda Accord that was waiting for them in the alley, FBI Philadelphia said. The suspects left a stolen Acura RDX at the scene when they ran away, investigators said.

The suspects and their getaway driver ultimately got away and then ditched the stolen Honda before running off. It's unclear at this time where the Honda was left.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the people shown in the photos above is asked to call their local FBI office or submit a tip online. Authorities said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.