Man arrested after vandalizing, setting fire at Northeast Philadelphia Wawa

Man arrested for vandalism at Roosevelt Boulevard Wawa in Mayfair

A man was arrested at a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood after vandalizing and committing arson at the gas station Tuesday morning, according to police.

Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Fire Department were notified about a fire at the Wawa in the 7000 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m.

CBS Philadelphia

Investigators said a 37-year-old man allegedly damaged multiple gas pumps and started a fire between the pumps. Philadelphia fire officials handled the blaze, declaring it an arson. According to the police, authorities arrested the suspect at the Wawa.

The Northeast Detectives are investigating the incident.

CBS Philadelphia