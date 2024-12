Police identify man arrested in gas station fire at Mayfair Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia A 37-year-old man was arrested after police say he damaged gas pumps and lit a fire at this Wawa at East Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair. Philadelphia police and firefighters responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They put out the fire and arrested Rosevelth Da-Silva on the scene. Da-Silva is charged with arson and other related offenses.